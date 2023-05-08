Letter: Costs have gone up for landlords, too

[Regarding the letter, “Hooray for Reasonable Landlords,” April 12, Xpress:]

In response to Ms. Lorrie Streifel’s question, “Is this the effect of capitalism?” many of us are aware that because of rampant, continuing inflation, an average citizen has lost about 7.4% in purchasing power in the last two years. (The “hidden tax.” Think of that.)

As costs for landlords go up, as most costs have and continue to do (some dramatically), the need for higher rentals usually goes with it.

Congratulations to any landlord who graciously holds the line, but I suspect most cannot afford to do so for long and still provide the housing.

— Michael Childs

Charlotte