In response to Ms. Lorrie Streifel’s question, “Is this the effect of capitalism?” many of us are aware that because of rampant, continuing inflation, an average citizen has lost about 7.4% in purchasing power in the last two years. (The “hidden tax.” Think of that.)
As costs for landlords go up, as most costs have and continue to do (some dramatically), the need for higher rentals usually goes with it.
Congratulations to any landlord who graciously holds the line, but I suspect most cannot afford to do so for long and still provide the housing.
— Michael Childs Charlotte
5 thoughts on “Letter: Costs have gone up for landlords, too”
The answer isn’t throwing up hands, saying “It’s complicated”, and producing more homeless and more housing market dysfunction.
https://www.spur.org/news/2022-08-31/housing-for-everyone-the-danish-way
Spurious argument. The mortgage payment for the landlord (if any) is a fixed cost except for the very small percentage that represents property taxes and insurance. Rental increases began prior to high inflation and still vastly outpace it. Supply/demand is the primary driver of this market increase, not inflation.
Some (but not all) reasons for higher rental prices:
–Increased tourism has led to more short-term rentals and fewer long-term options.
–More transplants from more wealthy areas have scooped up ‘affordable’ 2nd and 3rd homes that were formerly ‘affordable’ rentals. (Many lured here by the incessant advertising by the BCTDA)
–More corporate landlords in our area than before.
–Some longtime local landlords ride the wave, go along with the masses and raise prices by as much as the market will allow. (Just last week, a young person told me his rent had gone up by 30%, and now this essential worker must move.)
–Inflation (in some cases). It is more costly to do repairs and find great craftspeople to do them.
Just the facts…
Blue collar people like home repair folks can’t afford Asheville. Just falling for the idea that there is no alternative isn’t good enough. Becoming a Wellbeing Economy like Denmark is at least a long-term vision.
Anyone who wants to purchase property at market value and rent for below market value is welcome to do so.
I would expect your tenure as a landlord to be short.