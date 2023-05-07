Letter: We need a countywide tree ordinance

[Regarding “Thinking Green: Stronger Tree Protection,” April 5, Xpress:]

As a native of Asheville, I have personally seen the damage development has done to our tree canopy. It has been many years since the city revised the current tree ordinance, and because some businesses find a way to “get around” it or are grandfathered, we have the issue of the “heat island effect,” especially in large asphalt parking lots with no tree canopy.

I would like to see a new tree ordinance adopted countywide that increases the number of trees to be planted on property that is being developed; eliminates the grandfathering of businesses from complying; makes businesses and developments responsible for trees they plant; requires dead trees to be replanted; and last, includes residential property owners in the tree ordinance.

— Sharon Trammel

Asheville