Letter: Hooray for reasonable landlords

My friend has a good Asheville landlord, who wants to remain nameless. They thought about raising the rents in my friend’s apartment complex to market price but decided they didn’t need the money. And they also realized that if they did, some of their renters would have to find another place to live, if that were possible.

So, they kept the rent as is, despite knowing they could get about $500 a month more for each apartment, a considerable amount considering the multiple units in the building. My friend’s landlord is also very good at keeping up maintenance of the apartments.

I imagine that many landlords don’t need to raise rents or turn housing into short-term rentals. And at present, rents are not affordable for most working people. Are the rents so high because under current circumstances, market prices are the norm? Is this the effect of capitalism?

We hear that “this is only business; don’t take it personally.” Yet it seems to be greed, disguised by a greedy business creed. And it is personal to lose your housing and to be unable to find affordable housing in Asheville; maybe to end up living on the street.

Of course, some landlords have to raise their rents because of inflationary pressures on repair and maintenance costs, often caused by the same market-priced greed in other areas. And some landlords are like my friend’s landlord and take a reasonable profit rather than follow market-price greed. Hooray for them!

— Lorrie Streifel

Asheville