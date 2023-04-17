Letter: Keep those residential water rates frozen

[Regarding “Council Seeks Freeze on Residential Water Fees,” April 5, Xpress:] I definitely don’t go for raising our fees for water usage.

For a two-month period, which is how the city of Asheville and the Metropolitan Sewerage District charges, I am already paying about $145 for the two-month period. When I lived in Ohio, my bimonthly bills were about $35 for both water and sewer. So do the comparison.

If they need more money, why not raise the prices on industrial usage?

— Bern Sroka

Asheville