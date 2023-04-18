Letter: Vote for election integrity

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

Nationally and in North Carolina and, in some cases, even in Buncombe County and in our neighboring counties, claims have been made that there is massive voter fraud. These claims are not only untrue for Buncombe County but for North Carolina as a whole.

One of the protections in place for election integrity is a shared database called ERIC — the Electronic Registration Information Center. At one point, about 30 states were part of ERIC. Now, however, there are some states that are leaving based on unfounded and misleading claims of partisanship.

In fact, since 2012, ERIC has been controlled by bipartisan representatives from member states. When voters move or pass away, ERIC flags duplicate registrations without compromising private information. This method of data sharing enables participating states to expand ballot access by giving officials information that helps them reach eligible voters who have recently moved into a district but have not yet registered to vote.

Recently this year, House Bill 396 was introduced in the N.C. House. It aims to repeal North Carolina’s participation in ERIC. This is a bad idea! The League of Women Voters of Asheville Buncombe urges all elected officials, especially those representing Buncombe County, to reject this bill.

— Cheryl Williams and Ron Katz
Mars Hill and Asheville, respectively
League of Women Voters Asheville Buncombe

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.