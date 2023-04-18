Letter: Vote for election integrity

Nationally and in North Carolina and, in some cases, even in Buncombe County and in our neighboring counties, claims have been made that there is massive voter fraud. These claims are not only untrue for Buncombe County but for North Carolina as a whole.

One of the protections in place for election integrity is a shared database called ERIC — the Electronic Registration Information Center. At one point, about 30 states were part of ERIC. Now, however, there are some states that are leaving based on unfounded and misleading claims of partisanship.

In fact, since 2012, ERIC has been controlled by bipartisan representatives from member states. When voters move or pass away, ERIC flags duplicate registrations without compromising private information. This method of data sharing enables participating states to expand ballot access by giving officials information that helps them reach eligible voters who have recently moved into a district but have not yet registered to vote.

Recently this year, House Bill 396 was introduced in the N.C. House. It aims to repeal North Carolina’s participation in ERIC. This is a bad idea! The League of Women Voters of Asheville Buncombe urges all elected officials, especially those representing Buncombe County, to reject this bill.

— Cheryl Williams and Ron Katz

Mars Hill and Asheville, respectively

League of Women Voters Asheville Buncombe