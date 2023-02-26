Letter: Keep government’s hands out of short-term rentals

[Regarding “Buncombe Sets Goals for State Lobbyists,” Feb. 8, Xpress:]

I am concerned with the “power” that the government would have to “regulate” Airbnbs. It translates, to me, that they’re looking for another way to obtain more income from those struggling already in the service industry. Why is it so challenging to obtain ideas that would benefit the business owner, customers and then the government?

Wake up! We do not need more governing or, in actuality, dipping their hands in the pot it doesn’t belong.

— Brenda Newkirk

Hendersonville