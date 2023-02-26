Letter: No real need for more surveillance

[Regarding “Asheville Joins Buncombe County Surveillance System,” Feb. 1, Xpress:]

I agree with Grace Barron-Martinez. It would be an open invitation to violate people’s First, Fourth and 14th amendment rights.

Our police have not proved they are capable of handling this information responsibly. I see no real reason to do this program.

I understand people’s safety concerns. Most urgent situations can be handled by a call to 911.

— Carole Schaefer

Asheville