Letter: Kudos for opposing ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law

Kudos to Sarah Carter for her commentary “‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law Denies Identities and Truths” [April 6, Xpress]. It would seem that the GOP is now using gay and trans kids as their political football, not giving a damn about the damage they are doing to them.

Carter talks about kids having to kill part of themselves to avoid being bullied. Sadly, a part of themselves is not all that is being killed. Laws like “Don’t Say Gay” and anti-trans laws only exacerbate an already high percentage of gay and trans kids attempting to take their own lives.

As a trans woman who didn’t start her transition until much later in life, I cannot fully appreciate what it is like to be LGBTQ+ as a child, but I do know what it’s like to be picked on for being different. Legislation of this kind will only teach straight kids that it is OK to bully their trans and gay classmates even more.

To all of the marginalized youths out there, wear that “S” on your chest and be proud of who you are.

— Penelope B. Stephens

Asheville