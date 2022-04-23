Letter: Kudos for opposing ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

Kudos to Sarah Carter for her commentary “‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law Denies Identities and Truths” [April 6, Xpress]. It would seem that the GOP is now using gay and trans kids as their political football, not giving a damn about the damage they are doing to them.

Carter talks about kids having to kill part of themselves to avoid being bullied. Sadly, a part of themselves is not all that is being killed. Laws like “Don’t Say Gay” and anti-trans laws only exacerbate an already high percentage of gay and trans kids attempting to take their own lives.

As a trans woman who didn’t start her transition until much later in life, I cannot fully appreciate what it is like to be LGBTQ+ as a child, but I do know what it’s like to be picked on for being different. Legislation of this kind will only teach straight kids that it is OK to bully their trans and gay classmates even more.

To all of the marginalized youths out there, wear that “S” on your chest and be proud of who you are.

— Penelope B. Stephens
Asheville

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.