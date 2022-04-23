Letter: Tourism survey raises questions

[From the April 6 Xpress newsletter:] “‘The mood toward tourism in Asheville may be shifting toward the positive,’ writes Xpress’ Brooke Randle in the article “Tourism Survey Reveals Changing Attitudes, Long-standing Issues.” Survey results from a random sample of 382 Asheville and Buncombe County residents were presented at the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority’s recent annual planning session.”

I was not one of the 382 surveyed — 382 of a city-county population of … how many?

Shame on the Tourism Development Authority for thinking we residents are so easily duped.

— Cynthia Heil

Asheville