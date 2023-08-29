Letter: Kudos to the road crews

The hardworking men and women repaving Charlotte Highway are doing a wonderful job. It is such a pleasure to drive to and from home now. I shouldn’t be at all surprised; I’m fairly certain these are the same people who also repaved the Blue Ridge Parkway.

While the rest of us have the luxury of sleeping when it’s dark, these workers are up all night providing safe, smooth roads for us. Thank you to each and every one of them.

— Lauri Bailey

Asheville