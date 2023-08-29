Letter: Bad drivers create traffic hazards in Swannanoa

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

Even before school opened, we were already having traffic problems in the Swannanoa area. When school starts, the traffic and ignorance of the parents are horrible. They cut other vehicles off first and do not pay any attention to the yield signs.

My ex-neighbor worked at the Billy Graham Training Center at the Cove and was past the entrance of Asheville Christian Academy, and a woman tried to cut off the next car on Riverwood Road and rear-ended my neighbor’s car almost to back of the front seat. Luckily, no one was hurt.

The yield sign on U.S. 70 at the traffic light that turns to the entrance toward the school states: Yield to turning traffic.

They will cut you off driving because they are important and might save two seconds of their precious time. It gets worse as the years go on.

The drivers have no concept of what yield or speed limit signs are. The county needs to address this issue or even have an unmarked sheriff’s car keep watch at the yield sign/traffic light on U.S. 70, plus the entrance road to the school.

I’m afraid that something bad is going to happen in this area, and soon.

— Leonard Nickerson
Swannanoa

