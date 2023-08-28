Letter: Arguments falter in gender, abortion letters

From where are your dramatic letter writers getting their misinformation? NPR or rumor or inadequate news coverage?

One commenter, Penelope Stephens, complains about mistreatment by “right-wing politicians” [“The Right to Be Free, Happy and Transgender,” Aug. 2, Xpress]. Offering no proof of legislation, is the writer referring to House Bill 574 protecting women’s and girls’ sports? Does the writer selfishly feel that a tiny minority’s rights to participate in women’s sports should infringe on the rights and protection of the vast majority of females? Is the writer referring to House Bill 808/Senate Bill 639, which prohibits gender transition procedures for minors? How are these “erasing” trans folks?

And reader Mena Kates speaks of “forced pregnancy” but offers no law or fact to back up those words [“The Consequences of Forced Pregnancy,” Aug. 2, Xpress]. What state law is the writer referring to? Not one law forces a girl or woman to have a baby. Perhaps the writer needs to read N.C. Senate Bill 20, which allows for abortions up to three months. How is this “forced pregnancy”?

— Janet Burhoe-Jones

Swannanoa