Letter: Leaving the people at the Democratic altar

Jezebel was a leader of a political movement: a movement to lead people away from God. She was invested in Baal worship, sexual immorality and infant sacrifice. This worship has plagued people from the beginning of the Bible to the end.

Fast forward to today. As you may know, the Democratic Party voted down the bill to protect a baby from death after an abortion that did not kill the baby. I know Asheville is Democratic territory, but I think if you studied the platforms the Democratic Party celebrates, you would be dismayed and sickened by the things they propose. They are not creative or thoughtful thinkers.

I call it leaving the people at the Democratic altar.

“Use your energies to build, not destroy.”

— Susan Greenelsh

Asheville