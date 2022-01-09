Letter: Let City Council know concerns about green space reduction

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

Thank you, Mountain Xpress, for Perrin de Jong’s informative commentary on Dec. 8 [“Pavement or Paradise? Asheville’s Future Is Yours to Decide”]. Remember “Big Yellow Taxi” where the refrain goes, “You don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone. … Paved paradise and put up a parking lot.” What about the trees? “Put ’em in a tree museum. … charged the people a dollar and a half just to see ’em.”

Is there going to be a sellout by City Council on Feb. 8? Not if the seven of them keep their pledges made to the whole of us and remember their own resolutions.

None of them are going to take anything like the money some other passin’ folks are going make at Asheville humanity’s expense if this amendment passes. And shorten this civilization’s life span.

Perrin revealed the cryptically named “open space amendment,” which will effectively reduce open space requirements in Asheville construction. There are further effects such as reduction of our oxygen and H2O. There is a wonderful and direct relationship among soil health, green plants and us humans (and all mammals). In simplest terms, it’s called life. Let City Council not ignore another relationship — between absorption of carbon from the air and the production of oxygen. It’s also called life. (Oh, I had teachers who called it photosynthesis.)

What part of trees and green space, versus impermeable surfaces where water runoff adds to the waste stream of everyday city life, do we dare ignore further? Replacement of tree cover prevents absorption of water into the soil and hence diminishes the aquifer. More of these hardscapes (buildings, asphalt, et al.) causes rising (yes, still rising) temperatures. Will City Council choose to ignore this, instead reinforcing a battle-Mother-Nature mentality?

There is so much wrong with this reduction in green space that I am in horror that it is even being entertained here in Asheville. Considering City Council’s climate-change resilience pledge, just where does their resolution lie?

There should be a 7-0 vote in City Council in defeating this amendment. So, if you are sad and worried about the future of our air, water and health, then contact your City Council at AshevilleNCCouncil@ashevillenc.gov and let them hear you.

— Lawrence Williamson
Asheville

Editor’s note: The city announced Jan. 5 that the open space amendment had been pulled from that evening’s Planning and Zoning Commission agenda. No new date was given for the board to consider it before sending it to City Council, though the commission’s next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 2.

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

One thought on “Letter: Let City Council know concerns about green space reduction

  1. Taxpayer

    Our city council is inept and oblivious. Asheville is a hot mess in every direction.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.