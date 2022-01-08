Letter: Why should tax dollars support homeless?

The homeless are a menace in Asheville as they are everywhere in the USA. They have a sense of entitlement and arrogance, and the civic authorities everywhere pander to them. They refuse to work and build a life for themselves like most people.

I have seen some of them with iPhones, iPads and other devices plugged into the nearby power socket, while smoking away and generally creating a nuisance all around. They are unhygienic and stink.

I do not see why my tax dollars should be used to continue to support this toxic way of living.

— Pradeep Darooka

Arden