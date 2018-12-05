Letter: Let’s get back on track with civic clubs

Please let me briefly reply to Margot Kornfeld’s letter of Oct. 31 [“Blame Disinterest and Apathy, Not Women,” Xpress]. But first, I wish to thank Mountain Xpress for publishing my original letter about civic clubs’ decline in the Oct. 10 issue [“Changes Forced on Civic Clubs Yield Leadership Decline”]. Also, let me thank Margot for taking the time to respond. I’m flattered.

In my letter, as your readers may recall, I expressed a heartfelt concern. Service club membership in Rotary and other civic clubs has declined precipitously since 1987. That is the year the Supreme Court ordered them to become coed. It deeply concerns me that a valuable part of local communities nationwide have been torn asunder by this feel-good court decision. Communities have been robbed of the valuable services these clubs provided, the hands-on leadership training and the free exchange of ideas. No one could have foreseen the unintended consequences of this well-intended, capricious decision.

As a result of this court decision, examples such as the closure of Jaycees chapters in East Tennessee and the demise of the Civitan Club in Mars Hill were cited.

Let [me] make an important observation. I would be derelict not to point out that the National Organization for Women joyously applauded this Supreme Court decision that has destroyed service clubs. One can only hope that NOW will shuck their misandrous tendencies and support a reversal of this destructive 1987 court decision. Don’t we all need to work together for our nation’s well-being?

Margot says she was mightily offended. Everyone in America should be offended that a vibrant, noisy few can rob the rest of us of our right to free association. Let’s get America back on track!

— Anthony E. Ponder

Mars Hill