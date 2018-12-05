I take extreme exception to Lloyd Kay’s depiction of President Trump as a “traitor” [“Vote to Save our Country, Freedom and Lives,” Oct. 10, Xpress], especially without providing a shred of evidence to support such a spurious claim. I would never describe any president, past or present, as a traitor.
However, let’s look at the record: For 20 years, President Obama attended a church headed up by the Rev. [Jeremiah] Wright; in his sermons, he did not say “God bless America.” Instead he said, “God damn America.” Obama was friendly with former members of a terrorist organization, the Weather Underground. He approved $150 billion for a deal with Iran, a country that burned our flag and chanted “Death to America.” And when Obama first got into office, he went on an “apology tour” throughout the world, apologizing for America’s greatness.
Contrast that with the record of President Trump, who extricated our country from the miserable deal with Iran, regained the world’s respect for America, moved the embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, is negotiating from strength with North Korea and rebuilding our military. Not to mention lowering the unemployment rate to its lowest level in decades, making America a net exporter of energy after decades of being at the mercy of other nations, some not very friendly, for our energy needs.
That certainly does not look like the record of a “traitor.”
— Roger Gilmore
Mars Hill
Editor’s note: The New York Times noted in an April article that the U.S. and European nations released $100 billion in frozen Iranian assets in the 2015 nuclear deal. And the U.S. Energy Information Association projected that the U.S. will become a net exporter of energy by 2022, according to a February article in The Hill.
One thought on “Letter: Trump is no traitor”
Let’s start with the miserable deal with Iran. Why do you say it was a miserable deal?
Regained the world’s respect for America? By bumbling around on stage, literally and figuratively, kissing the butt of a North Koran tyrant and telling the world what a great human being Kim is and that he (Trump,p) is “in love” with him? Telling the world he has reached a denuclearization deal while Kim continues to build more weapons and more rockets and to laugh at Trump?
Moved the American Embassy to Jerusalem at a cost of who knows how many millions of dollars? For no real purpose other than to pay back the right wing Christians who voted him into office? That’s nothing more than bribery.
Lowering the unemployment level to its lowest point in decades? While at the same time the people who are at the low end are dependent upon government assistance just to feed their children. And while many people have to work two jobs just to be able to have a roof over their heads. At the same time the number of people below the poverty level increases every year.
Making America a net exporter of energy? The reality is we’ve been in that position for about eight years. So nice of you to give credit to a man who wants to pollute the world with more coal.
No, Mr. Putin’s Red Pet is not a traitor, he is just a bumbling, disgusting, illiterate clown who cannot seem to find anyone to work for him but grifters, con men, and tax evaders.
He has told more lies to the American public than all the other Presidents in history, starting with the biggest lie of all: I will publish my tax returns after the election. And you bought into it. What does that make you?