Letter: Trump is no traitor

I take extreme exception to Lloyd Kay’s depiction of President Trump as a “traitor” [“Vote to Save our Country, Freedom and Lives,” Oct. 10, Xpress], especially without providing a shred of evidence to support such a spurious claim. I would never describe any president, past or present, as a traitor.

However, let’s look at the record: For 20 years, President Obama attended a church headed up by the Rev. [Jeremiah] Wright; in his sermons, he did not say “God bless America.” Instead he said, “God damn America.” Obama was friendly with former members of a terrorist organization, the Weather Underground. He approved $150 billion for a deal with Iran, a country that burned our flag and chanted “Death to America.” And when Obama first got into office, he went on an “apology tour” throughout the world, apologizing for America’s greatness.

Contrast that with the record of President Trump, who extricated our country from the miserable deal with Iran, regained the world’s respect for America, moved the embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, is negotiating from strength with North Korea and rebuilding our military. Not to mention lowering the unemployment rate to its lowest level in decades, making America a net exporter of energy after decades of being at the mercy of other nations, some not very friendly, for our energy needs.

That certainly does not look like the record of a “traitor.”

— Roger Gilmore

Mars Hill

Editor’s note: The New York Times noted in an April article that the U.S. and European nations released $100 billion in frozen Iranian assets in the 2015 nuclear deal. And the U.S. Energy Information Association projected that the U.S. will become a net exporter of energy by 2022, according to a February article in The Hill.