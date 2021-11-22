Letter: Let’s get rid of this virus

First off, thank you for all the information your paper provides the community. COVID seems to have affected your paper and all the best to survive it.

Regarding Anne Lancaster’s letter [“Don’t Perpetuate Vaccine Dogma,” Nov. 3, Xpress], if you are vaccinated and get a cold, flu, delta variant and sneeze or cough, your droplets are covered with antibodies from the vaccine [avl.mx/at9]. Nothing is 100% with the virus, even my last statement.

This virus is at war with us. It doesn’t care if you are liberal or conservative. COVID-19 has killed more Americans than all the wars for the last 120 years. Don’t be AWOL; please get vaccinated.

Someone’s opinion who has a degree in this field weighs more than someone’s opinion who doesn’t (a politician, for instance). Let’s get rid of this virus and return to a better life.

— Steve Sloan

Asheville