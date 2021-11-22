Why we help: Fueled by inspiration and possibility

Lisa Raleigh

My decision to move after 30 years in Colorado’s Roaring Fork Valley to Asheville to join the fabulous RiverLink team and legacy was fueled by inspiration and possibility.

I am a hydrologist by training and a nonprofit leader by passion, and the opportunity to lead RiverLink represented the convergence of my professional and personal work. With both our daughters off to college, my husband and I were ready for an adventure, and after researching Asheville’s geography and climate, mountain lifestyle and progressive culture, it met all of our desires and more. Factor in the opportunity to be only the third executive director in RiverLink’s three-decades-plus history, and I am not just excited but honored to be part of this extraordinary journey to advocate for and protect the French Broad River and to champion responsible economic development and vitality.

As we at RiverLink look forward, we are excited to continue to provide our impactful programming and community partnerships, from water and land resource management to educational outreach throughout the watershed. In addition, we are actively working toward bringing to life Karen Cragnolin Park (in honor of our founder) and The Wave, in partnership with the town of Woodfin. To learn more about supporting our work and projects, please visit riverlink.org.

In terms of opportunities and challenges, as a new member of the Asheville and nonprofit communities, I look forward to learning more about the rich history of the area and the meaningful work so many organizations are providing. In the interim, I am grateful to all those who are helping introduce me to the fabulous people and ways of the area. Thank you in advance for your openness and support. I look forward to a bright future together.

— Lisa Raleigh
Executive director
RiverLink
Asheville

