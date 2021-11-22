Letter: The critical race theory bugaboo

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

I grew up in Montgomery Ala., and still remember my fourth-grade Alabama history book, circa 1955 — and I challenge anyone to show me that the history depicted on the current critical race theory controversy is anywhere as distorted and basically nonfactual as that book was.

According to my lessons, the war was “stolen” from the brave Southerners; “carpetbaggers and scalawags” destroyed what was left after the Yankee depredations; and only a few “brave” ex-Confederates saved the South from complete ruin (read KKK).

All this was my education as a 10-year-old during the time of Rosa Parks and Emmett Till.

And now there are people who actually would want us to continue this “big lie” and raise it to the level of all the other lies circulating now. If critical race theory cannot be allowed a place in our educational system, locally and elsewhere, I despair for our country.

— Bill McClain
Weaverville

2 thoughts on “Letter: The critical race theory bugaboo

  1. Concerned in WNC

    Those who fail to learn history are doomed to repeat it. Those fighting against teaching the truth about our history are fighting because they want it repeated.

    • Voirdire

      Well, this is a bit more complicated than we might imagine. No doubt there was a strident effort at revisionism of the South’s war history by the southern states beginning in the Reconstruction era, and continuing on thru the next hundred years. On the other hand, let it be noted that the concept of white superiority was a universal one in the United Stated (held even by almost all of the northern abolitionists… even Abraham Lincoln himself) prior to, and way too long after the Civil War. To paraphrase Plato -who was supposedly quoting Socrates- the truth is always a matter of opinion and perspective…. always. I am all for teaching history as it happened, and just as importantly… why it happened as it did. But, I am not in favor of an interpretive history of the past based on modern views and proclivities… no matter how much more enlightened they might be. That’s also revisionism.

