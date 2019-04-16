Letter: Let’s recognize that we are all humans

This is a response to the opinion pieces demonizing Democrats, specifically the one that used biblical material to create an argument that, if I recall, put forth that Democrats are going against the will of God [“Leaving the People at the Democratic Altar,” March 6, Xpress]. I am always perplexed and saddened when I see someone who belongs to a religion whose faith was forged through hundreds of years of persecution turn around and persecute others for their beliefs. Even if someone is living “improperly” by your standards, the attitude you took does not set up any potential discussion or growth toward the person who you deem “wrong.” You essentially objectify them, see them as a fixed thing incapable of change, and therefore forever damned, forever the problem. This is essentially dehumanization.

In the wake of the mass murders in New Zealand, I think it is of vital importance that we recognize when we as individuals get lost in this type of thinking. We cannot lose ourselves to the oversimplification of differing political ideologies to the point where we no longer recognize that we are all humans and that we have much more in common than we often choose to recognize.

Jesus said, “Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you.” While it may be easy to simplify people into fixed categories of right and wrong, why not wield your faith and turn yourself into an instrument of love and compassion? In the words of St. Francis of Assisi, “O Divine Master, grant that I may not so much seek to be consoled, as to console; to be understood, as to understand; to be loved, as to love.”

— Zak Beyersdoerfer

Asheville

P.S. [In response to “Democratic Thugs Have Worked to Destroy U.S.” March 6, Xpress]: There is absolutely nothing wrong with hugging nonhetero folks! Hugs 4eva!!