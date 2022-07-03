Letter: Local government should have say about new hospital

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

[Regarding “Healthy Competition: AdventHealth, HCA and Novant Health to Apply for Hospital Beds,” June 8, and “Buncombe School Staff Urge Commissioners to Increase Pay,” June 15, Xpress:] I totally agree that Council members and local government should have a major influence regarding another hospital facility in this area.

It is no secret that Mission, since taking over the nonprofit Mission, has not fulfilled its responsibility to the community in terms of staffing and patient care.

I had knee replacement surgery at Advent, and I was treated very well with nurses and doctors around me all the time. And that was my decision to go to Advent rather than Mission. Great facility; great and caring nurses and their assistants.

— Karen Johnson
Asheville

Editor’s note: Xpress contacted HCA’s Mission Health regarding the writer’s points about its facility and received a response from Mission Health spokesperson Nancy Lindell, which said in part: “Mission Hospital is very proud of its spring Leapfrog Grade  ‘A,’ the highest level possible for our commitment to quality and safety from this widely respected agency, as well as several other awards recognizing the patient care delivered. While facing a national health care worker shortage through a pandemic, Mission Hospital continues to heavily recruit and offer robust sign-on bonuses. Like every hospital in the country, we are having to respond to the shortage of trained health care providers with innovative solutions, including the recent announcement of funding additional faculty members at three local colleges … for their nursing education programs and the recent announcement of an Asheville location of the Galen College of Nursing.”

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.