Letter: Maintaining a free society

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

Hurrah for Mountain Xpress! Your Jan. 12 “Who Cares?” article was most welcome [“Side Effects: Local Handling of COVID Vaccine Troubles Breeds Medical Mistrust”]. In fact, your paper is the only one that I have found to counter the big government, Big Pharma and big media propaganda narrative. With all debate and discussion against the pseudo-vaccine jab stifled, your article took an act of courage. With your spot-on article, one must assume that you are not on Bill Gates’ big TV and big newspaper payroll.

With more articles similar to this one, we could be informed about the futility of wearing face masks. Furthermore, we could be informed about the hidden corruption surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

I believe the Xpress is exactly what is needed for the free flow of ideas. Without our small-town publications, how else can we maintain a free society? Our founders must have had newspapers like the Xpress in mind when they framed the First Amendment.

Keep up the good work, Mountain Xpress.

— Anthony E. Ponder
Mars Hill

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

2 thoughts on “Letter: Maintaining a free society

  1. Jonny D

    I guess the dead bodies are fake too. You should think about how many people you have killed with your attitude

  2. NFB

    “In fact, your paper is the only one that I have found to counter the big government, Big Pharma and big media propaganda narrative.”

    You haven’t been looking very hard, have you? Fox “news” is all about anti-vax propaganda.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.