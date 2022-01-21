Letter: Maintaining a free society

Hurrah for Mountain Xpress! Your Jan. 12 “Who Cares?” article was most welcome [“Side Effects: Local Handling of COVID Vaccine Troubles Breeds Medical Mistrust”]. In fact, your paper is the only one that I have found to counter the big government, Big Pharma and big media propaganda narrative. With all debate and discussion against the pseudo-vaccine jab stifled, your article took an act of courage. With your spot-on article, one must assume that you are not on Bill Gates’ big TV and big newspaper payroll.

With more articles similar to this one, we could be informed about the futility of wearing face masks. Furthermore, we could be informed about the hidden corruption surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

I believe the Xpress is exactly what is needed for the free flow of ideas. Without our small-town publications, how else can we maintain a free society? Our founders must have had newspapers like the Xpress in mind when they framed the First Amendment.

Keep up the good work, Mountain Xpress.

— Anthony E. Ponder

Mars Hill