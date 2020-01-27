Letter: Make a positive change with an electric vehicle

The new year is here, and no doubt a new car is on your mind, lol. However, with data showing we only have 10 years before runaway climate change, you should choose your next transport vehicle wisely (28% of emissions are from the transportation sector).

If you are a two-car family, make at least one of these vehicles electric, either short- or long-range. There are many charging options in Asheville (including your home), and you will be amazed at how much you will save from not buying gas! If you are a one-car family, a plug-in hybrid is a great choice and goes a long way to reducing emissions (perhaps 80%-90%) from driving. Or maybe you want to jump right into the world of EVs with a pure long-range EV.

There are so many varieties of EVs available, used and new, that there is no excuse to not make your next vehicle electric. Not only are EVs better for the environment, they are better on your pocketbook. The only tons they emit are tons of fun — you should not die without owning an EV! So go ahead, make a positive change for this decade.

— Rudy Beharrysingh

Asheville

Editor’s note: Beharrysingh adds that he is president of the Blue Ridge EV Club, a nonprofit, diverse group of EV owners devoted to the proliferation of electric transportation through education and advocacy. For more information about electric vehicles, you may contact the group at blueridgeevclub@gmail.com or visit its web site: www.blueridgeevclub.com.