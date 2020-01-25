Do you remember what it was like to be 6 years old and lose your mother in the grocery store? The panic, the fear that you’ll never see her again, that something terrible might happen to you? Children of immigrants in our communities here in Western North Carolina are living with that fear of separation every day while decisions are made regarding Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson’s proposed rule titled Housing and Community Development Act of 1980: Verification of Eligible Status.
The rule will revoke eligibility for mixed-status families receiving federal housing assistance. A mixed-status family is one in which at least one household member (usually a parent) is without documentation, for a multitude of reasons. Oftentimes a visa has expired, and it is too dangerous for the person to return to their country of origin. In the meantime, they can work and pay taxes, but only eligible family members receive aid.
This proposed rule incites fear and alienates immigrant communities. The consequences are significant for children, most of them U.S. citizens, living in constant fear of losing their parents. Anti-immigrant policymaking traumatizes children and poses a risk for mental and physical health disparities. Policies that damage the lives of children do not speak to the American I want to be. I am writing for a call to action. Please call your state representatives and ask them to support and vote for H.R. 2763, the Keeping Families Together Act of 2019, which prohibits Secretary Ben Carson from passing his changes.
As a community, we must come together and support our most vulnerable members. Imagine that this was your 6-year-old, afraid of never seeing Mommy again. Not in a grocery store, but in their own home.
— Brianna Travell
Asheville
One thought on “Letter: Take action to support immigrant families”
The United States is a country of laws that are to be observed and obeyed to help ensure the safety and well-being of its legal citizens. Individuals who are living here illegally, whether by themselves or as part of a family, with or without children, are to suffer (literally perhaps) the consequences of either their stupidity or their decision to disobey U.S. immigration law. There is already enough exercise of freewill by the large number of hot-heads, idiots, vehicle-driving maniacs, and other aberrant nut-jobs in our society without sensible citizens having to support illegals in various ways. I will contact my elected officials and ask that they vote against H.R. 2763, the Keeping Families Together Act of 2019. As a community, we must act together to stop the nearly constant efforts to support illegal immigrants living in the United States. If immigrants choose to disregard our laws, they don’t belong here – regardless of how dire were their prior circumstances in their country of origin. Yes, children may possibly suffer the consequences of the illegal actions of adults.