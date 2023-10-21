Letter: Making affordable microhousing work

[Regarding “Small Apartments, Big Questions: Community Members Debate New Microhousing Developments,” Oct. 4, Xpress:]

If the rates were lower than $1,000 per unit and there was more than a 20% allotment for the number of eligible units, I would encourage supporting the proposals.

But I live in the Lofts at Reynolds Village in an 800-plus-square-foot apartment. My rent is $1,380 (this includes a pet fee, water bill and garbage pickup), so it seems unfair for folks making under $2,000 to $2,500 per month to struggle to pay more than half their monthly income, especially considering the size of the unit.

Why not support the BeLoved nonprofit? As an example, in building microhomes (400-600 square feet), they, like any other organization doing this work, no doubt need land. Help them find affordable land that also may be supplemented by offering proximity or transportation to employment (not in the boondocks).

— Carol Anders

Woodfin