Letter: McHenry favors policies that make life harder

District 10 Rep. Patrick McHenry voted for the Republican tax bill that passed the House. Unfortunately, his public pronouncements often clash with its provisions.

In his Nov. 16 press release, McHenry said that the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act “allows families to keep more of their hard-earned money.” But eliminating deductions for high mortgages, state and local taxes, and large medical expenses could actually raise taxes for many working families.

McHenry also claimed Republicans were “fulfilling our commitment to provide much-needed tax relief for middle-class families.” NC Policy Watch reported that “in North Carolina, analysis shows that 50 percent of the federal tax cuts would go to the richest 5 percent of residents and 13 percent of households would face a tax increase.”

The GOP plan, according to the Congressional Budget Office, would increase the national debt by $1.7 trillion. And if this “wealth transfer” plan passes, the CBO calculates that Medicare would be cut by $25 billion.” The AARP has called the current legislation a “health tax on millions of Americans.”

Polls indicate less than 25 percent of voters favor this bill. Once again, McHenry talks “tax reform” but supports unpopular policies that make his constituents’ lives harder.

— Frank L. Fox

Asheville