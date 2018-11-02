Letter: Miller has best experience, demeanor to be sheriff

There’s a saying in politics — they won’t vote for you if they don’t know your name. It’s good business sense to spend your money getting your name out there. Shad Higgins, candidate for sheriff, touts his business experience with budget issues as a reason to vote for him and has certainly spent his money wisely, with his name littering the landscape. I say littering, because I’ve pulled two of his signs out of my yard, which appeared unsolicited.

Quentin Miller, the other main candidate (sorry, Tracey), hasn’t done as good a job getting his name out there. Maybe he’s not as good a businessman. What he does know is law enforcement, having 20-plus years on the job. He knows the challenges that come with it and has worked throughout his career to build bonds with the community at all levels.

Sheriff of Buncombe County is an important job — working hand-in-hand with our police chief, fire chief and battalion commanders, other first responders and school administrators. Experience and attitude are extremely important.

In my opinion, Quentin Miller has those qualifications — an easy, balanced demeanor backed up with years of experience in the profession. I encourage folks to check out where he stands — he’s an open book and has responded to all requests for position statements from various publications and organizations.

I hope you’ll join me in voting for the best man for the job — Quentin.

— Rob Campbell

Asheville