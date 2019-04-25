Letter: Missing the Movies summaries

Getting used to the new [Xpress] movie review format, even though I enjoyed the previous print format of longer reviews by aficionados of film and film history. Really miss that. However, I do understand the interest in having more movies reviewed each week.
Might it be possible to restore The Story and The Lowdown that started reviews in the past? Having three shots at the movie, the star rating, those short takes and the review itself made for a very useful format.
Thanks.
— John Maimone
Hendersonville
Editor’s response: Thank you for your feedback on the changes to Xpress’ Movies section. Although we agree that the summary information we previously offered at the beginning of movie reviews was useful, we are trying to make the best use of the limited space available with our new format, which tips the balance toward allocating space for more voices from the community.
