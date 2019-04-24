Letter: Even more wellness in West Asheville

As a West Asheville resident, I enjoyed your article about wellness in my neighborhood [“Healthy Change: West Asheville’s Developing Wellness Corridor,” March 27, Xpress].

I’d like to add another wonderful business, which has been around a bit longer. Our local West Village Market & Deli, also on Haywood, offers a myriad of organic, local and non-GMO products, and has a cafe that reflects those values. It’s also home to Farmacy Juice & Tonic Bar, where owners Judy and Carl serve up amazing juices and are always willing to share their extensive knowledge and discuss health issues in general.

— Constance Lombardo

Asheville