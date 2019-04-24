Letter: Even more wellness in West Asheville

As a West Asheville resident, I enjoyed your article about wellness in my neighborhood [“Healthy Change: West Asheville’s Developing Wellness Corridor,” March 27, Xpress].
I’d like to add another wonderful business, which has been around a bit longer. Our local West Village Market & Deli, also on Haywood, offers a myriad of organic, local and non-GMO products, and has a cafe that reflects those values. It’s also home to Farmacy Juice & Tonic Bar, where owners Judy and Carl serve up amazing juices and are always willing to share their extensive knowledge and discuss health issues in general.
— Constance Lombardo
Asheville
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.