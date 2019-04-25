Letter: In praise of downtown Asheville

Downtown Asheville is a quaint little place. I got to ride through it and see all of the attractions there when I went to a restaurant near downtown a few months ago. And I look forward to going back and exploring the downtown area more so.

The downtown business district of Asheville is riveting with exciting things to see and do. The Basilica of Saint Lawrence is in downtown Asheville, and it was designed by Rafael Guastavino. Downtown Asheville has a great art deco city hall, which is located at 70 Court Plaza. Also the Buncombe County Courthouse, a beautiful government building, is located at 60 Court Plaza.

Downtown Asheville has a vibrant banking center, which includes the Bank of America Financial Center at 162 College St., and also the First Bank building at 11 Church St. The Asheville Art Museum is a beautiful building as well. In downtown Asheville, it is highly unlikely to see any ducks or geese walking near your car in the city center, because they are mostly to be found in the waterways and rivers of rural Buncombe County.

Riding through downtown Asheville is a beautiful experience. They have beautiful things to see and do. And they also have wonderful nightlife, shopping district and many restaurants.

— Steven Hawkins

Greenville, S.C.

Editor’s note: Hawkins reports that he is a newspaper freelance writer who started writing letters to the editor in 2014. His letters have appeared in newspapers in both North and South Carolina.