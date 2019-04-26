Letter: LGBTQ coalition promotes legislative mischief

Asheville’s LGBTQ lobby recently doubled down on their bullying practices with a press conference held in a confused epicenter of activism — the First Congregational United Church of Christ [see avl.mx/5we]. Their mission: to sell the uninformed a lemon basket of legislative mischief. Mind if I suggest this special interest group’s reputation is wrapped in a rainbow — not reality?

One agenda is elimination of what they like to call conversion therapy. Their claim: It’s not possible to convert a person from their true sexual leanings and that great harm is done to great numbers of people caught up in this ill-conceived scam. They’re half-right.

Psychologists are not infrequently faced with gender confusion issues. Our job is to help the thus afflicted sort through their inner entanglements — not outcome advocacy. In fact, bar one particularly vocal group, I don’t personally know anyone who practices conversion therapy. The exception: Asheville’s LGBTQ activists.

How so? Well, who else do you know working so hard to convert women into men and men into women? Who else is trying to convert ladies’ restrooms into a full-access resource for those with a penis? Who else do you know is validating the practice of converting children into gender fluidity during their supervulnerable formative years?

The original LGBTQ movement had a rightful mission of challenging the bias and abuse faced by those not fitting into nature’s clear preference for two genders. Somewhere along the line, they evolved into an angry advocacy movement determined to recruit acolytes and market a false narrative. The deception: that the LGBTQ community is far bigger than it really is and that hate guides anyone who dares question their compass.

Christians — at least those who ground their faith in the Bible — are subject to strenuous antagonism and misinformation coming out of the LGBTQ propaganda machine. Dissenting with how some choose to behave is not hate — it’s simply disagreement. And though the Bible offers a very clear challenge on same-sex behavior pretty much in line with nature’s message, our sourcebook permits neither hate, judgment nor condemnation by people of faith.

Authentic culturists understand that real social advancement comes out of truth, education and open debate. Thanks to the hate and smoke coming out of the LGBTQ coalition, we haven’t had anything approaching honest discussion on this issue in decades. Don’t believe it? Try setting up a structured debate where both angles of view are in the house. Sorry UNC Asheville, the usual fake debate where four left-leaners sit at a table and echo hollow comfort rhetoric doesn’t count.

What we are left with is an unchallenged predatory propaganda machine brandishing rainbow camouflage and victim pretense. For those who more genuinely care about this issue, may one offer a few reliable truisms? It is simply not possible to get to good places through bad means, truly loving agendas are never framed with anger and malice, and you can’t protect the vulnerable with a bodyguard of lies.

— Carl Mumpower

Asheville