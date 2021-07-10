Letter: Missing the old Asheville

I was in tears reading this week’s letters about the changes in Asheville [June 23, Xpress]. Tears because all of it is so true. Been here over 40 years and watched it change from the beautiful mountain retreat and little town it was then.

Downtown did need help, but it didn’t need to be turned into the tourist-oriented, overbuilt, overdeveloped mess that it has become.

I came here because of what it was. I was leaving behind the kind of place it now is. I sorely miss the Asheville I moved here to live in.

— Patricia Wald

Asheville