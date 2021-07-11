Letter: The reality of the Asheville job market

Thermo Fisher was trying for two months to get approximately 14 positions filled. If you notice the shifts that were available, they were for second and third shifts. The younger nonmarried individual will not work these shifts. They are prime time for them to mingle and party.

Now for Pratt & Whitney and Raytheon. Knowing about aircraft engines, it is a very mundane job. It is assembly line and very boring. Say if you were assigned to the wiring harness — to clamp it in place and do this for the rest of your life. It is not easy.

Plus, both companies have government contracts that require drug testing when hired and then random testing. They are also 24/7 work coverage. Now do you think that they will get close to 800 employees when Thermo Fisher can’t even hire 14?

This is going to be a big disaster waiting to happen.

The original article about Pratt & Whitney stated they were relocating here because the South is known for lower workers’ wages. So the hourly pay they posted will never be seen in anyone’s paycheck unless you are a manager or higher.

There is also a chance that P&W will have some employees relocate here to help set up the production, and they will get better wages than the local. It is the truth, and nobody has asked the proper questions when the proposals were brought to the county commissioners’ meeting. They always tell you what you want to hear to get their foot in the door.

— Leonard Nickerson

Swannanoa