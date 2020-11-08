Letter: More info needed as aerospace plant proceeds

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

I have some thoughts regarding Buncombe County’s new business, Pratt & Whitney, a part of the Raytheon megafamily, one of the top defense contractors in our country.

Welcome!

But to be truthful, I’m worried. Thank you for promising average salaries of $68,000 a year. Thank you for being concerned about the gray bats, on whose behalf preparation for your new facility was rushed, so as not to disturb their habitats. You’re off to a good start.

Some of us are concerned, however, that we never knew whom this new manufacturer would be. All some of us knew was that Biltmore Farms was recruiting a blue-ribbon employer to the area. Great news for a community tired of tourism-related service jobs.

Most of us who value the uniqueness and beauty of our area didn’t even know that the floor was open for comments regarding a permit to build a five-lane bridge across the French Broad River, already under stress from contaminants in its historic waterway.

Many wonder why this new million-square-foot plant with more than 600 parking places had to locate on the grounds where Asheville forefathers George Vanderbilt, landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted and forester Gifford Pinchot combined forces to create a synergy that has since attracted millions to marvel at their creation and preservation.

Since their time, much of that land has welcomed the Blue Ridge Parkway, the North Carolina Arboretum and Bent Creek River Park. I would never have guessed that Biltmore Farms would develop 100 acres in this vicinity for a company that will build a massive aerospace-parts facility.

I doubt very much that activists in our area were notified of the comment period regarding the proposed bridge.

Now I have just two requests: 1. Please let the people of WNC know when additional comments will be accepted for new permit requests as the process moves on; 2. please don’t make this facility a place where equipment that is used kill people in other countries is manufactured.

So, welcome to Asheville. May we be neighbors who value building peace in this troubled world.

— Rachael Bliss
Asheville

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

One thought on “Letter: More info needed as aerospace plant proceeds

  1. bsummers

    please don’t make this facility a place where equipment that is used kill people in other countries is manufactured

    OK, sure thing.

    https://prattwhitney.com/products-and-services/products/military-engines

    The B-52 bombers, the F-15, F-16, F-22, and F-35 fighter jets, and the Apache and Black Hawk attack helicopters all use Pratt & Whitney engines. Just try not to think about it.

    The Saudis are gonna get the F-35. They never hurt anyone, right?

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.