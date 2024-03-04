Letter: More regulation needed for short-term rentals 

[Regarding “For and Against: Short-term Rental Listening Session Yields Conflicting Views,” Jan. 31, Xpress:]

I wish that there were much more regulations over short-term rentals in our communities. I believe they have tremendously affected the housing market and the ability for people of middle and lower income to afford any housing in this area. I’ve been complaining about this and speaking out about it for the past five years, to no avail, so I am delighted that there is finally some attention to this matter.

Also, I have had to move once, and almost did so another time due to the unbearable noise and traffic coming from my neighbors’ houses who decided to turn their homes into Airbnbs.

There has been no one to turn to except the police. At times, it has been like living next to a fraternity house or a day care center in a home I purchased in a quiet neighborhood. I live in Black Mountain.

I’d be in favor of any regulations and especially the ability for neighbors to have some say in the number of people staying and the noise level permitted beside their homes.

I have watched the cost of housing increase exponentially as outsiders have bought homes in Black Mountain, only to use them as income-producing short-term rental properties. It’s really been a shame to see how our communities have changed. We no longer have many neighbors, only strangers spending a couple of nights in the houses next door.

Thank you for writing about this.

— Erica Burns

Black Mountain