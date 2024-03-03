Letter: Support for rezoning in Haw Creek

I would like to express my support for the proposed rezoning and development of homes at the 767 New Haw Creek Road property.
This property is within the city limits. Building homes there would decrease sprawl into more environmentally sensitive areas of Buncombe County. The new homes would allow dozens of middle-class families to live near jobs, schools and amenities, decreasing their carbon footprint by not having to drive to town from farther away.
There aren’t enough workers in Asheville to fill the jobs that our local businesses are hiring for, and potential new workers are even turning down job offers because they can’t find a home they can afford. If housing is a human right, then we must build more homes to make it affordable for new workers to live in Asheville and continue to grow our economy.
Asheville’s recent Missing Middle Housing study found that we need to allow more homes to be built on smaller lots if we are to meet the current and future housing needs of our city. Rezoning to allow for more homes, including townhomes, responds to this need.
Though I would ask the developer to show more creativity and character in the proposed development plan, I encourage the city to approve this rezoning request. I look forward to welcoming new families to Haw Creek, just as my family has been welcomed.
— James Shelton
Asheville
