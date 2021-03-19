Letter: Name Buncombe’s COVID-19 fatalities

By one account, there have been 293 deaths in Buncombe County due to COVID-19. That’s nearly 300 people. Neighbors, family members, friends — 300 people is a neighborhood. To me, that’s a large number, but not so enormous that no one can fathom it.

How about printing all the names of the deceased? Is that a violation of their privacy? I think it’s public knowledge, or it should be. Let all the anti-maskers see the results of the virus on a local level.

— Mark H. Bloom

Asheville