By one account, there have been 293 deaths in Buncombe County due to COVID-19. That’s nearly 300 people. Neighbors, family members, friends — 300 people is a neighborhood. To me, that’s a large number, but not so enormous that no one can fathom it.
How about printing all the names of the deceased? Is that a violation of their privacy? I think it’s public knowledge, or it should be. Let all the anti-maskers see the results of the virus on a local level.
— Mark H. Bloom Asheville
One thought on “Letter: Name Buncombe’s COVID-19 fatalities”
So Mark what you’re saying is none of the deceased wore their face masks? That must have been it, right? Masks are protective so the only way people get and succumb to SARS-CoV2 is if they didn’t mask up? Cause if only everyone would wear 2,3, maybe 4 masks or more and then go out and try 2, maybe 3 of the EUA “vaccines” then maybe, just maybe we could relax a little bit and live life? We’d all be saved then, right?
Good luck with that Boomer…
Erev Shabbat Shalom