Letter: Land conservation efforts have positive impact

The presentation by Commissioner Terri Wells at the Feb. 16 Buncombe County Board of Commissioners briefing provides a timely reminder of the positive impact of ongoing land conservation initiatives.
Since 2005, Buncombe County government and local conservation organizations have safeguarded over 8,000 acres of privately held farms and forests for the benefit and enjoyment of future generations through permanent conservation easements. By forsaking development rights to their properties, landowners have preserved mountain vistas, protected pastoral landscapes, set aside pristine woodlands, provided critical habitat for important animal and plant species, while improving soil, air and water quality.
These private parcels complement already protected federal and municipal holdings and together constitute roughly 13% of the county’s area. The Biden administration has proposed a target of 30% green space by 2030 as the benchmark for healthy communities. Buncombe County’s 2025 Strategic Plan and ongoing commitment to land conservation make this an attainable goal. By leveraging federal, state and private grants, county investment in land conservation is a proven win-win proposition.
Permanently protected farms have helped preserve a portion of the county’s rich farming heritage, kept intact part of the rapidly vanishing agrarian landscape, maintained the viability of local food supply and created new opportunities for agritourism. Furthermore, land use planning that offers abundant outdoor space, values unobstructed views and facilitates recreational opportunities can be entirely compatible with residential, commercial and industrial development.
In terms of quality of life, avoiding becoming indistinguishable from everywhere else has never been more attractive. Now is the time to ensure Buncombe’s bright tomorrow by leaving a land legacy of which we can be proud and our successors thankful. In this regard, we will be much obliged to county leadership for successfully navigating the way ahead.
— D. Everett
Big Sandy Mush
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.