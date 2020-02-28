Letter: Nelson has worked to preserve farms, forests and land

In the Democratic primary race for Buncombe County [Board of Commissioners] in District 1, Nancy Nehls Nelson is a candidate with a proven record of working to preserve the health and beauty of our farms, forests and natural lands.

Our natural environment has sustained our population and economy for scores of generations and attracted thousands of new residents. Twenty-five years from now, I would like to see our ridge tops as majestic as they are now; our valleys home to farms that produce local food; and our water supply intact and protected.

I believe that an important part of keeping that economy strong relies on reasonable and smart land use. Endorsed by the Sierra Club, Nancy Nehls Nelson, Democratic candidate for Buncombe County commission in District 1, will work with stakeholders to make that happen. Vote for Nancy Nehls Nelson in the March 3 primary election.

— Kieran Roe

Asheville