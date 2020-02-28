Letter: Vote for Wells to support environment

If you are wanting to have a positive impact on our global environment, vote for Terri Wells for county commissioner of District 1. She has worked tirelessly nurturing lands and wildlife in the Sandy Mush area through sustainable farming, fostering bees and helping with the American Kestrel Project.

She has provided service by working with her rural neighbors as director of community and agricultural programs for WNC Communities. Terri’s vision for the Buncombe area states that she will strive to develop accessible greenways and recreational resources for the health and well-being of the individuals who live there.

Terri is also deeply committed to the quality of our education. She has experience working as the program director of the Asheville City Schools Foundation to assist children in poverty. From my personal experience of working with Terri, I know that she is hardworking, knows how to build coalitions and has a solid character.

Terri has demonstrated that she has a strong sense of integrity. She is always a stickler for following the rules. I am sure that she will find ways to hold others accountable as well. We would be fortunate to have Terri Wells as our county commissioner of District 1.

— Diane A-Akert

Leicester

Editor’s note: A-Akert reports that she is volunteering with Wells’ campaign.