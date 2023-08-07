Letter: No appetite for hot dog eating contest

Graphic by Lori Deaton

Given the number of hungry people in Asheville, let alone in North Carolina and the world, I found the article in the July 19 Mountain Xpress that seemed to support the Four Feet to Hell hot dog eating contest sponsored by DSSOLVR brewery and The Chop Shop Butchery abhorrently deplorable [“What’s New in Food: The Village Food Truck Park Opens in Fletcher”]. Such gluttony amid a community and a world suffering from hunger is disgraceful.

Yes, I know that the $5 ticket price paid by those who want to be entertained by the needless and egregiously excessiveness of such an eating contest will go to MANNA FoodBank. I appreciate that. But perhaps we should ask those willing to pay $5 just to be entertained to alternatively consider giving those $5 to feed the hungry simply out of care and kindness for their fellow human beings who endure impoverishment, not always of their own doing. We are quickly becoming a culture that is entertaining itself to death.

When the last bird falls from the sky, when the last beast collapses to the ground, when the last eagle soars alone over the crumbling mountains, when the last green thing withers and dies, when the last clean river dries up, when the last wolf howls unheard beneath the lonely moon and when the last breath of fresh air is taken, only then will humans understand that money, fame and power cannot nourish the soul, the spirit, the body or the mind, nor can it be eaten.

— Donald P. Cameron
Candler

