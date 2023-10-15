Letter: No child should call a county office home

In August, the Mountain Xpress published a letter I wrote regarding the future of forced pregnancies [“The Consequences of Forced Pregnancy,” Aug. 2, Xpress]. In that letter, I mentioned the reliance upon social services that women will be forced to rely on due to having a child that they are not financially prepared to raise. The need and dependence on medical services, federal SNAP benefits and the possible outcomes of these children will only grow. At that time, Mecklenburg County was already experiencing a tremendous shortage of foster care homes and housing. Forcing children to sleep in county buildings that substitute for beds and homes.

The Asheville Watchdog just reported that a problem is already taking place in Buncombe County. Buncombe County children in our foster care system are now sleeping in county buildings. Can you imagine that this is what they are forced to call home? This is all happening while abortion, albeit with huge restrictions, is still legal. What will happen to the future children that women are forced to take to term? If we do not have support homes to take care of children now, think what the next few years will look like. All these children that women are being forced to bear will multiply to a number that is untenable for the county to take care of.

Once again, I say: It is imperative that we reverse the ongoing attack on women’s reproductive care and abortion. Every child should be a wanted child, a cared-for and loved child.

No child should have to call a county office building home.

— M.L. Kates

Asheville