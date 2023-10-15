Letter: No child should call a county office home

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

In August, the Mountain Xpress published a letter I wrote regarding the future of forced pregnancies [“The Consequences of Forced Pregnancy,” Aug. 2, Xpress]. In that letter, I mentioned the reliance upon social services that women will be forced to rely on due to having a child that they are not financially prepared to raise. The need and dependence on medical services, federal SNAP benefits and the possible outcomes of these children will only grow. At that time, Mecklenburg County was already experiencing a tremendous shortage of foster care homes and housing. Forcing children to sleep in county buildings that substitute for beds and homes.

The Asheville Watchdog just reported that a problem is already taking place in Buncombe County. Buncombe County children in our foster care system are now sleeping in county buildings. Can you imagine that this is what they are forced to call home? This is all happening while abortion, albeit with huge restrictions, is still legal. What will happen to the future children that women are forced to take to term? If we do not have support homes to take care of children now, think what the next few years will look like. All these children that women are being forced to bear will multiply to a number that is untenable for the county to take care of.

Once again, I say: It is imperative that we reverse the ongoing attack on women’s reproductive care and abortion. Every child should be a wanted child, a cared-for and loved child.

No child should have to call a county office building home.

— M.L. Kates
Asheville

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.