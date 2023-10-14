Letter: What a tourism director’s salary tells us about priorities

In government, it’s vitally important to have priorities. Without them, nothing can get done. For example, in what order would you rank street repair and education? What about DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) and zoning plans?

I don’t envy our elected leaders, whose job is to determine how to rank all the things they’re responsible for and put a monetary value on each. Yet, it’s that budget that ultimately determines what’s most important, most valuable to Buncombe County.

It’s enlightening, then, to learn that Victoria “Vic” Isley’s new contract as the director of the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority makes her the highest-paid public official in the county. So now we know conclusively what Buncombe County prioritizes. Now we understand that tourism is more important than education, jobs, roads, DEI, health care or absolutely anything else.

Thank you, our elected and unelected county officials, for making this priority so perfectly clear to all us citizens — or as you likely refer to us: the rabble who just happen to live here.

— Mark H. Bloom

Asheville