Letter: When cars and bikes collide

[Regarding “Bike Riders Should Stay in Their Lanes,” Sept. 27, Xpress:]

Bikers take up the whole lane because they don’t want to die.

I was biking downtown recently to volunteer at Downtown After 5 in the really nice bike lane on Lexington Avenue. An out-of-town SUV turned into a parking spot without a turn signal, and my bike and I flipped over the hood of the car.

The first words out of the Gen Z driver were, “It’s not my fault, you were in my blind spot!” When I got up and brushed the gravel out of my open wounds, I looked at him bewildered and said, “The first two things out of your mouth should be, ‘Are you OK?’ and ‘I’m sorry.’” Where is the empathy, folks?

I then said, “Can you give me 20 bucks so I can fix my bike?” The female in the passenger side got out and yelled at me, “We aren’t giving you s#$%!!”

Where is the empathy and accountability? Twenty bucks obviously would not buy me a new bike. “It’s not my fault, you’re in my blind spot” doesn’t heal my cuts or cover the medical bills. Where is the empathy?

My dad used to say that whether a pitcher hits a rock or a rock hits the pitcher, it’s gonna be bad news for the pitcher. That’s the same with cars and bikes.

Empathetic and accountable people, feel free to Venmo me some money so I can get a new derailleur and wheel and pay the medical bills.

— Mark Strazzer

Asheville