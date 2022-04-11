Letter: No more hotels!

I have lived here for 20 years now, having moved here from Louisville, Ky. I loved the character and local vibe of downtown. Back in 2001, downtown was not cluttered with tall commercial buildings such as hotels catering to tourists.

I am sad to see the changes and poorly planned spread of growth of upper-class homes being built outside the city limits, eliminating any opportunities for low-income and other locals to afford housing, such as minorities and people who grew up here, now in their 20s.

Thank you, Mountain Xpress, for covering local news.

— Lyn VanOver

Black Mountain