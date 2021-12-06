Letter: On local government corruption

Editor’s note: In an Xpress newsletter, we highlighted recent articles about the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners’ decision to revise the county’s conflict-of-interest policy in light of a government corruption scandal that resulted in prison time for top county employees in 2019. We asked readers: “Will this move head off future problems or should more be done? What is the most effective way to ensure that local government operates in an aboveboard fashion?” Here is one response:

Personally, I don’t think so. Not enough checks and balances on line-item expenditures. I feel there were more involved in the past corruption. Too much money involved and a lot of cover-up for individuals possibly involved.

When you have one party controlling Asheville/Buncombe government, either Republican or Democrat, the fox is guarding the henhouse.

Asheville is proud to be a sister city of many democratic cities where a lot of misuse of government funds occur. Go figure. This policy is more of the same — all talk equals no action.

— Donald O. Funderud Sr.

Asheville