Letter: We need fair voting maps here and everywhere

Our names are Michael and Brenda, and we have lived in Hendersonville for 15 years.

We advocate federal reform to ensure we have fair maps nationwide. The Freedom to Vote Act and John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act will end partisan gerrymandering and ensure more fair, transparent and nonpartisan maps. This applies to North Carolina in particular.

More than one-third of states have confirmed some of their final maps that will be in place for the next 10 years. This means that we have very little time to pass federal reform to ensure we can litigate and advocate for fair maps nationwide.

— Michael Fender

Hendersonville