Letter: Opponents fail to make case against Haw Creek rezoning

Asheville desperately needs more housing. This does not mean that every proposed development is a good idea, but it does mean that those who oppose a development in their neighborhood need to offer solid reasons why it would be significantly detrimental. This the opponents of The Meadows at Haw Creek have failed to do.

They point out that The Meadows does not include low-income housing. But if the rezoning allowing the project is not approved, the housing built on the site will be much more expensive. It will consist of free-standing houses on large lots, rather than the proposed townhomes and medium-size houses clustered close together, affordable to middle-income families.

The opponents complain that trees will be cut down. But if there is no rezoning, those trees will be cut down anyway, as the owner of the property has the right to build on the wooded areas. And opponents seem unaware of broader environmental issues — if close-in neighborhoods block development, it will just be pushed farther out, with much worse environmental consequences: the loss of forests and habitat, and people having to take longer car trips to get to work and services, resulting in more carbon in the atmosphere.

Then there’s traffic. Yes, whenever even a few more houses are built, there will be some more cars on the road. But according to opponents’ own traffic study, the increase will be only about 13%. The state Department of Transportation considers this to be too low to warrant further study of how many cars will be at various points at different times, as the impact is just not expected to be very great.

If The Meadows is built, a few people who have been lucky enough to look out at woods on others’ property will instead see yards and houses, like most of the rest of us, and there will be a bit more traffic. But these are simply not good enough reasons to deny 95 middle-income families the opportunity to buy homes near jobs and amenities. As a resident of Haw Creek, I urge Asheville City Council to approve the necessary rezoning.

— Michael Bell

Asheville