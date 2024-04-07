Letter: Opponents fail to make case against Haw Creek rezoning

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

Asheville desperately needs more housing. This does not mean that every proposed development is a good idea, but it does mean that those who oppose a development in their neighborhood need to offer solid reasons why it would be significantly detrimental. This the opponents of The Meadows at Haw Creek have failed to do.

They point out that The Meadows does not include low-income housing. But if the rezoning allowing the project is not approved, the housing built on the site will be much more expensive. It will consist of free-standing houses on large lots, rather than the proposed townhomes and medium-size houses clustered close together, affordable to middle-income families.

The opponents complain that trees will be cut down. But if there is no rezoning, those trees will be cut down anyway, as the owner of the property has the right to build on the wooded areas. And opponents seem unaware of broader environmental issues — if close-in neighborhoods block development, it will just be pushed farther out, with much worse environmental consequences: the loss of forests and habitat, and people having to take longer car trips to get to work and services, resulting in more carbon in the atmosphere.

Then there’s traffic. Yes, whenever even a few more houses are built, there will be some more cars on the road. But according to opponents’ own traffic study, the increase will be only about 13%. The state Department of Transportation considers this to be too low to warrant further study of how many cars will be at various points at different times, as the impact is just not expected to be very great.

If The Meadows is built, a few people who have been lucky enough to look out at woods on others’ property will instead see yards and houses, like most of the rest of us, and there will be a bit more traffic. But these are simply not good enough reasons to deny 95 middle-income families the opportunity to buy homes near jobs and amenities. As a resident of Haw Creek, I urge Asheville City Council to approve the necessary rezoning.

— Michael Bell
Asheville

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.