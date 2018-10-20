Letter: Our power is in our vote!

“There can be no democracy in America without informed, engaged and active citizenry.” — “People Get Ready” by Robert W. McChesney and John Nichols

We need to take control of our government by showing up every year to vote. Too many politicians have become the voices of corporate monopolies instead of public servants.

Only by your vote can the needs of the people be taken seriously. Cries for health care, education, a living wage, and clean air and water fall on deaf ears, because those holding the majority of powerful positions don’t believe we will vote. Let’s join together and show them how wrong they are.

Our power is in our vote!

Vote for candidates who support health care as a human right and want to see debt-free college. Vote for candidates who believe in a living wage and that no one with a job should live in poverty. Vote for candidates who realize climate change is all too real and we must act now!

These candidates exist. They are waiting to serve the people. Give them a chance by giving them your vote. Find these candidates at [avl.mx/5d8].

Answers about how to vote or getting an absentee ballot can be found at [avl.mx/5d9].

Early voting begins Oct 17 in Buncombe County. Election Day falls on Nov 6.

Thank you for joining me in voting this year and every year!

— Kris Kramer

Black Mountain