“There can be no democracy in America without informed, engaged and active citizenry.” — “People Get Ready” by Robert W. McChesney and John Nichols
We need to take control of our government by showing up every year to vote. Too many politicians have become the voices of corporate monopolies instead of public servants.
Only by your vote can the needs of the people be taken seriously. Cries for health care, education, a living wage, and clean air and water fall on deaf ears, because those holding the majority of powerful positions don’t believe we will vote. Let’s join together and show them how wrong they are.
Our power is in our vote!
Vote for candidates who support health care as a human right and want to see debt-free college. Vote for candidates who believe in a living wage and that no one with a job should live in poverty. Vote for candidates who realize climate change is all too real and we must act now!
These candidates exist. They are waiting to serve the people. Give them a chance by giving them your vote. Find these candidates at [avl.mx/5d8].
Answers about how to vote or getting an absentee ballot can be found at [avl.mx/5d9].
Early voting begins Oct 17 in Buncombe County. Election Day falls on Nov 6.
Thank you for joining me in voting this year and every year!
— Kris Kramer
Black Mountain
One thought on “Letter: Our power is in our vote!”
Hmmmm…….. “Health care is a human right”………… “debt-free college”…………. Some of Kris Kramer’s words sound a bit socialistic. We don’t need that in the United States. Our country is one in which individual initiative is rewarded. Why should I help pay for YOUR health care or for YOUR college education through increased taxes levied on me? If you want it, YOU work for it and YOU pay for it. Voters should vote for candidates that believe in free enterprise, individual effort, and in rewards for those who work hard for what they desire. Free market capitalism is the best path to prosperity. Socialism is not what the United States needs………. no matter what some people want. Life is hard…….. get a helmet, and YOU pay for it!